Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief and head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl Rehman has said that the main purpose of the creation of PDM was the restoration of democratic and civilian supremacy in the country.

While addressing a press conference after the meeting of PDM here on Sunday, Maulana Fazl Rehman said that they were fighting for the restoration of civilian supremacy in the country.

He said that while on one hand, many ‘fake’ cases had been framed against the leaders of opposition parties, there was no development in case against Jehangir Tareen and General (r) Asim Salim Bajwa.

While answering a question, he said that mentioning someone’s name in the speeches was not the issue; adding that media had exaggerated the issue.

He further said that if the name of prime minister and president of the country can be taken then there was no issue in mentioning the name of any official of any institution.

Maulana Fazl said that he personally endorsed citing or mentioning the name of a military official of the country, if needed.

While talking about the raid carried out on PML-N’s Maryum Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar’s hotel in Karachi, the JUI-F chief said that report on the incident must be must be made public without any further delay.

He said that verdict in the PTI foreign funding case was yet to be announced which proved that there was something fishy.

He announced that on November 13, all the parties will give recommendations for chalking out future strategy of the PDM following which implementation on these recommendations would begin.

Meanwhile, sources in PDM told The Nation that a very hot debate took place in the meeting of PDM over the recent statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the comments made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on military leadership.

The sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the leadership of PDM to focus on the same narrative in their speeches as any disagreement in the stance would give the impression of a rift in the opposition ranks which will directly benefit the government side.

The sources further claimed that all the opposition parties were given few days to present some recommendations for adopting a unanimous narrative against the incumbent government.