KARACHI - To provide security services to the citizens of Karachi, Pakistan Rangers-Sindh has announced to launch a mobile application. Initially the mobile app is being introduced only for hospitals, banks, school, colleges, universities and business community, said a spokesperson of Rangers-Sindh on Sunday. He said that the central command would share the emergency detail and location of the incident by the nearest patrolling Rangers mobile for timely action.
Staff Reporter
November 09, 2020
