The local administration will impose smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad today (Monday) after a surge in coronavirus cases.

According to details, a notification in this regard has been sent to DC while health teams have also been formed for medical assistance.

The process of conducting COVID-19 tests of all the residents in these sectors has also been started while the locals have been directed to take precautionary measures.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 344,839. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,977.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,650 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 150,169 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 106,922 in Punjab, 40,657 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,861 in Islamabad, 16,106 in Balochistan, 4,758 in Azad Kashmir and 4,366 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,684 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,408 in Punjab, 1,288 in KP, 154 in Balochistan, 241 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 109 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,709,603 coronavirus tests and 33,340 in last 24 hours. 318,881 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 972 patients are in critical condition.