Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 17.90 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported spices of worth $ 19.544 million during July-September (2020-21) against the export of $16.577 million during July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 17.90 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In term of quantity, the exports of spices also rose by 25.19 per cent as the country exported 5,016 metric tonne during the period under review as compared to the exports of 4,007 metric tonne during last year. Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of spices increased by 2.26 per cent during the month of September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of spices from the country during September 2020 were recorded at $5.614 million against the exports of $5.490 million in September 2019. On month-on-month basis, the spices exports during September 2020 grew by 14.27 per cent as compared to the exports of $4.913 million in August 2020, the data revealed.