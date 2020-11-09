Share:

KARACHI - In order to meet the current and future challenges, we must have command over tools and techniques and it is also very necessary to master the standard of research and modern technology.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the inaugural function of the research laboratory at the Department of Chemical Engineering, KU. The research lab has been jointly established by KU, Higher Education Commission Pakistan and Al-Khair Education Foundation.

We couldn’t join the list of developed countries without mastering in research and technology to excel in these fields. We have to provide best infrastructure and resources including all relevant lab equipment so that students and young scholars could learn in the campus and would not face difficulties in their practical life, he articulated.

He observed that the necessary changes in the curriculum as per needs of the market would provide maximum employment opportunities to the students and that was why it was very necessary to review the curriculum from time to time as per the needs of the market.

The KU VC professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the graduates of the Department of Chemical Engineering, KU were serving in various industries not only in Pakistan but also abroad and these students also acted as a bridge between academia and industries.

He hoped that the research would benefit the society and would yield far-reaching results. Meanwhile, the Director Al-Khair Education Foundation Hassan Akhtar said that there was a dire need for a research lab to put research into practice. He informed the audience that he received some material from a foreign company who asked him to test the amount of different chemicals and in order to carry out this work, he along with Dr Yasir Khan of the Department of Chemical Engineering, KU visited different labs in the city to complete the task.

While working on the project, he said that we realised that it would not be easy for others if they had got such opportunity and after completion of the project. Dr Yasir Khan requested and stressed upon the need of the lab in the department so that the students could not face same problems which we had faced during our work.

Hassan Akhtar further said that being alumni it was a great chance to serve the alma mater and he immediately decided to start working on a lab to provide maximum facilities to faculty members and students under one roof. I am happy to announce that we were inaugurating this type of lab today.

The Dean Faculty of Science KU professor Dr Nasira Khatoon said that the main reason for the rapid development of the western countries was the increase in research trend. She observed that expertise in cutting-edge technology was essential for the growth of our country.

Earlier, the incharge Department of Chemical Engineering Dr Shagufta Ishtiaq and faculty member Dr Yasir Khan elaborated the aims and objectives of the department and the importance of establishing the research lab and described that such labs would play a key role in promoting research activities.