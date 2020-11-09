Share:

HYDERABAD - The students of Thar Associate Engineers Programme (TAEP), supported by Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), have clinched all the 10 top positions in the annual technical board examinations in Sindh. According to a press release issued on Sunday, the youth from one of the most deprived districts of Pakistan, Tharparkar, improved their record consecutively in the third and final year by marking an unparalleled achievement in the Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE) results.

As per the statement, last year TAEP fellows grabbed 9 out of the top 10 positions, while 2 years ago they secured 7 out of top 10 positions including the top 7 positions. The TAEP is fully sponsored by EPTL where a batch of 30 students was studying in a 3-year technical diploma-holding programme at Technical Training Centre (TTC) Daharki.

According to the SBTE results, 1st position was secured by Suhel Kumar from Naukot with 83.66% marks, second by Laleet Kumar of Mithi with 82.56% marks and 3rd by Teerath Shivani of Mithi with 82.06% marks. Uttam Harji Mal, Naresh Nathu Ram, Shankar Lal Paru Mal, Dhanesh Kumar Bharo Mal, Tarachand Debo, Partab Singh Kessar, Ayaz Amir and Roshan Kumar Gulu received fourth to tenth positions.

Congratulating the entire batch of TAEP, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Engro Energy Limited (EEL) Ahsan Zafar Syed said hardworking Thari students continually improved over the period of 3 academic years and made history by securing all 10 positions. He said Thari fellows’ relentless hard work had once again proved that if resources were invested on meritorious and deserving students, they would produce incredible results.

The EPTL CEO Syed Manzoor Zaidi said it was a milestone achieved by Thari students proving that the land of Thar had great potential for hardworking youth. “We will continue to support talented youth of Tharparkar who want to realise better socio-economic opportunities by exploring avenues of higher learning,” said Zaidi.

The Thar Foundation CEO Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said the results and the pride they had brought to the students’ families and people of Tharparkar were without any doubt a gratifying achievement. “Meritorious selection of the students was the hallmark of the TAEP programme,” he added.