Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday slammed the opposition parties’ tirade against the state institutions, saying they were insulting the mandate of the people.

“Those spewing poison against the institutions are the enemies of the country and the nation. Toeing the treacherous narrative of Pakistan’s enemies reflects the mental ignorance of some so-called leaders. Those who are damaging national interests cannot be called leaders,” he observed in a statement here.

He said people knew it fully well as to who was wrong and who was right. Accusing the opposition parties of pursuing an agenda to destabilise the country, he advised them to regain their senses.

Buzdar said he believed that an ‘unnatural’ alliance of 11 parties had no standing in front of a leader of the stature of Imran Khan. He also accused the opposition of hatching conspiracies to put brakes on Pakistan’s journey on path to development.

The Punjab CM further said that those now raising the slogan ‘give respect to the vote’ had themselves destroyed its sanctity in their tenures. “The opposition has only one agenda, and that is to save their ill-gotten wealth. They have completely ignored the national interests,” he said.

Calling it an alliance of the disruptive elements, the Punjab CM said it was now beginning to erode due to its unbecoming approach.

He expressed the resolve that corrupt gangs would not escape accountability and they will have to be held answerable for their embezzlements, looting and plundering.

He was of the view that Pakistan will move forward only when these corrupt elements were held accountable without any discrimination.

He said that there was no room for the specific agenda of the corrupt elements in the new Pakistan. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has given conscience to the common man to live respectfully and with honour. The PML-N and the PPP usurped the rights of the common man and chanted hollow slogans in their tenures. They have always tried to make political point scoring to mislead the people. He said that the gang of the cabal had been assembled under the umbrella of the opposition alliance but the nation will never be fooled by such a gang of looters.