Share:

KASUR - Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Bhoneki Morh, Pattoki on Sunday. According to police, Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Akbar residents of Jamper Kalan Pattoki were riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley at Bhoneki Morh. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital Pattoki. Police are investigating.

Youth sets himself on fire, dies

A youth committed suicide by setting himself ablaze near Bhaloke locality on Ferozepur road on Sunday. According to police, an unidentified youth bought one liter petrol from a filling station and set himself fire by sprinkling petrol. He died on the spot. Sadr and Mustafabad police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Abducted minor girl recovered

A four-year-old minor girl, abducted earlier, was recovered,while the kidnapper was arrested by Saddar police Kasur. Police said here on Sunday that Shumaila bibi r/o Kesargarh registered case, stated that her daughter Minahil was abducted by accused Safdar while she was playing in the street. The kidnapper demanded ransom. Police started search operation,conducted raids at various areas and recovered Minahil safely from Jambar and arrested the accused. The team handed over the girl to her family.