Bhimber - Keeping in view increasing number of Covid-19 cases, District Magistrate Bhimber Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb has fixed working hours of the marriage halls and owners of the marriage halls will be bound to comply with.

According to an order issued from the office of District Magistrate Bhimber, working hours for marriage halls would be from 12pm to 4pm in first shift and from 6pm to 10pm in the second shift. Strict action would be taken against violators. Marriage halls owners would also be responsible for observance of corona SOPs.