

KARACHI - A local court on Monday granted bail to Federal Interior Minister Rehman Malik in dual nationality case.

The district and session court (south) passed the order after hearing a plea filed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on lawmakers’ dual nationality.

Issuing notice to the minister, the judge ordered Malik to file security bond of Rs.50,000. To which, counsel of Rehman Malik filed the bonds on behalf of the minister to acquire the bail in dual nationality case.