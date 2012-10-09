Miscreants fired on a crowd at a rally in Sadoro Janwari village, outside Khairpur town, killing six and injuring another 10, though the chief guest of the rally, the local MNA and daughter of the Sindh chief minister, Nafisa Shah, was uninjured. She said the firing was due to a local enmity, but the incident is not so easily dismissed. The rally was being held to support the new local councils law, whose opponents have not before shown any violent tendencies. However, the rally could be seen as a kind of pre-election event, and by implication, the attack could be an indicator of what could happen in the general election only months away. Blaming old enmities will not do, for as the Sadoro Janwari killings showed, such rallies provide an almost tailor-made opportunity for mayhem, and there will thus be opportunities aplenty. Elections themselves are not so much between parties in rural areas as between individuals, who are more often than not local rivals and thus old enemies.

Here it is not just necessary to remind the contesting parties of their responsibilities, but also the Election Commission. Ideally, the parties should not select the sort of candidates who would be fired upon, or at whose rallies firing would take place, but they try to select winning candidates, many of whom carry such baggage. However, the EC is under no such obligation, and wants any election to be peaceable. Thus, it must take a careful view of the constituencies so as to be ready for any such eventuality.

The Election Commission must notice that the outrage occurred at a rally in which the Chief Minister’s MPA daughter was to address. This implies that not only was there full security, but that even constituencies of such prominent personalities are not immune to such problems. None of the stakeholders must forget that one of the main attractions of democracy is that it allows for peaceful transitions of power. If elections are marred by violence, they lose much of their credibility.