

MARDAN – Former senator and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) General Secretary, Akram Shah has said that PkMAP is the only representative party of Pakhtuns, and it gave great sacrifices and played a big role for restoration of democracy in the country.

He said if anyone tried to derail democracy, PkMAP would strongly oppose it. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Town Hall Mardan arranged in connection of party trainee workshop. Secretary Information and former senator Raza Muhammad Khan, provincial general secretary Arbab Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and other also addressed the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Gohar Ali Khan district general secretary.

Akram Shah said that the current parties came in power but failed to resolve the problems of the masses. He said that these parties instead of providing relief to the masses made anti-masses polices due to which these parties failed.

He said that these parties are busy making corruption. He said that, “we do not believe in the politics of power.

In the current time, powerless prime minister is ruling the country and how can a powerless prime minister resolve the problems of masses and restored the destroyed skeleton of economy and control the electricity crises.”

Akram Shah further said that the current rulers are busy in corruption. He said that in the current time country need clear leadership.

He said that conspiracy has been started to divide Pakhtuns land but PkMAP will opposed this division of Pakhtuns on every forum. He said that we are democratic and peaceful nation but through a conspiracy Pakhtuns are encourage for rebellion.

He added that the situation of the country should be better for the upcoming elections while in the current situation election is impossible.

He claimed that the name of PkMAP Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzi was included in the list of proposed caretaker prime ministers but PkMAP rejected it. He added that, “we want that from Chitral to Bolan a united province should be organised and it does not need a caretaker prime minster because he had no power. He said that PkMAP maintained its credibility and due to which masses give respects and honor to it leaders.

Meanwhile, provincial vice president of Anjuman-e-Khastkharan (AK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanded of the government to nominate representatives of farmer from the farmer registered organisation in tobacco board, sugarcane and other boards so that they can solve the problems of farmers.

In a statement issued here, he said the government nominated board members on political bases and they aren’t aware about the problems of farmers and they have no awareness and experience about farming.

He said that it is need of time that government should nominate the representative from farmer’s representative’s organisation.