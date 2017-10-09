The accountability court grant bail to Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain (r) Safdar in NAB corruption references.

Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, has reached the accountability court . Three corruption references are being heard against her and other Sharif family members by the court.

Maryam and MNA Capt. Safdar (retd), son in law of Nawaz Sharif, have been provided copies of the reference against them.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials have reached the court along Captain (r) Safdar, who was taken into custody last night from Islamabad Airport.

He was brought in High roof van after a medical checkup.

After his appearance, the NAB court accepted his bail and ordered the authorities to release him. Judge Muhammad Bashir ordered him to submit Rs 5 million as surety bound.

Furthermore, PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhary submitted Rs 5 million surety money on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

The advocate of Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris, filed appeal in the court for exemption of his client. He argued that Nawaz Sharif's wife-Kalsoom Nawaz- is under treatment and he is in UK to attend her hence cannot appear before the court. Upon which the court reserved the verdict.

Meanwhile, NAB has requested the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif as he has gone abroad. The surety bonds of Nawaz Sharif should also be cancelled, NAB requested.

The NAB prosecutor further argued that suspects are not taking the court seriously.

According to sources, around 1,000 police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel are deployed for securing the judicial complex, where the hearing will take place.

State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said that arrest of MNA Capt. Safdar (retd) could have been avoided but it’s a 'routine matter'.

While speaking to journalists Talal Chaudary said that the government wanted to show who actually follow the law and those who only speak about it.

"Arrest of Capt Safdar (retd) was a legal matter that is why we didn’t raise our objection," Chaudhry added.

"There are absconders who never appear before court, and while another one who made excuses and ran away from court," he said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also spoke to media and said, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz are expatriates, and they have the option to exercise their rights given to them by the constitution.

State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, CADD Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, IT Minister Anusha Rehman, Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz, Senator Asif Kirmani and other senior PML-N officials are present in court.

Furthermore, the accountability court has declared Hassan and Hussain Nawaz as obsconders in NAB references case. The court ordered NAB to start the procedure for this.

The court ordered to file separate cases for Hassan and Hussain cases in the references. On October 13, the suspects will be indicted.

The hearing was adjourned till October 13th.