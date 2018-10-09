Share:

LAHORE - On fourth day of its operation against land grabbers, illegal occupants and unlawful constructions, the Lahore Development Authority retrieved 13 commercial plots worth millions of rupees on Shan Bhatti Road in K-block, Johar Town on Monday.

The staff demolished unlawfully constructed shops and other structures that had been built on around 13 commercial plots, 12 measuring four marla each and one measuring eight marlas, besides the land reserved for parking. LDA Director General Amna Imran visited the site to oversee the ongoing operation.

Talking to media, she said that a country-wide crackdown against land mafia had been launched on the direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan which would continue till achieving the set objectives. She said that Punjab government was following a policy of zero tolerance for land grabbers. Retrieving state land from illegal occupants is the top priority of the government. By launching crackdown against the land grabbers, writ of the government is being restored. She said that the operation is being carried out without any discrimination and no one will be given any relaxation.

Additional Director General, LDA, Rana Abdul Shakoor personally supervised the operation. Heavy contingent of police was also present during the operation along with relevant LDA officers.

PLAN TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW

On direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a comprehensive and workable plan would be chalked out for improving traffic flow at entry/exit points of the provincial metropolis.

National High Way Authority, Lahore Development Authority, Lahore Ring Road Authority, Motorway Police and City Traffic Police will jointly put forward practical solution to this problem after due deliberations in this regard.

Director General LDA Amna Imran informed this after meeting with Naveed Iqbal Wahla, member central zone of NHA on Monday.

Additional DG (HQ) Rana Abdul Shakoor, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and other officers accompanied the DG during the meeting.