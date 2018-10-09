Share:

PESHAWAR - For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 1st Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League 2018 will be commencing from October 26 here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

This was stated by Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah while briefing the media men here at Sports Arena on Monday. Flanked by organising secretary of the league Miss Sadaf Khan, Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azizullah Jan, member of the organising committee Rehmat Gul, coach and cricket referee Masood Khan were also present during the briefing.

He said the opening ceremony will be held on October 26 at 3pm at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium well before the trophy unveiling ceremony a day before the opening of the Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League wherein eight top teams including Karachi Queen, Peshawar Angles, Rawalpindi Hitters, Fata Strikers, Peshawar Paighlay, Islamabad Blasters, Kashmir Stars, Quetta Fighters are taking part.

All the eight teams, he said, have been divided in two groups. Karachi Queen, Peshawar Angles, Rawalpindi Hitters, FATA Strikers are in Group A while Group B has Quetta Fighters, Kashmir Stars, Islamabad Blasters, and Peshawar Paighly.

He said Directorate of Sports has extended all-out support by providing accommodation, food, transport, cash prize of Rs 100,000 for the winners, Rs 50,000 for the runners-up. He said the directorate is keen in holding activities for the female as well and that’s why it could not believe in gender base discrimination.

He said after successful holding of the Under-23 Games, the first Women Twenty20 Super League would give a good name to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said organising of such event would certainly portray a softer image of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides highlighting that peace has been restored to province.

Speaking on this occasion, organising secretary Sadaf Khan said that more than 160 female are taking part in the league. She said efforts are being made to attract sponsorship in the game. “Women are half of the population of the country and they too want to be part of healthy sports activities but due to no facilities to them, they have been neglected. The talent is there, which could be more polished if provided due opportunities at grassroots level,” she added.