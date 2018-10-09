Share:

JOHANNESBURG:- Two people were killed in a light aircraft crash on Monday at Midrand in South Africa 's Gauteng Province, local police said. A pilot and a gardener were killed when the light aircraft crashed into a private garden in Vorna Valley, Midrand. It was reported that the gardener was working at the garden when the crash occurred. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Gauteng Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele. The South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba confirmed that the case was being probed.

"The light aircraft which is called Cessna 172 had taken off from Grand Central airport which is also in Midrand," Ledwaba said, adding an investigation into the cause of the accident had commenced.