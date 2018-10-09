Share:

Rawalpindi - Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 22 lawbreakers including five Punjab Rent Rules violators, four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and three Court Absconders (CAs) besides recovering five litres liquor, a 30 bore pistol with two rounds, a 9mm pistol with 49 rounds and huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City police held Ali Raza for possessing five litres liquor. Cantt police rounded up Adil on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and two rounds. Airport police apprehended Ashir on the recovery of 9mm pistol with 49 rounds and a fireworks dealer Faraz on the recovery of huge quantity of fireworks. Naseerabad and Airport police conducted raids against illegal petrol agencies and arrested Tahir, Kifayat, Amanullah, Saeed and Farhan. Morgah and Airport police also netted Naveed, Asif, Gul Zaib, Owais and Faizan for violating Punjab Renting Rules and for not passing on the required information to the concerned police station. Meanwhile, Wah Cantt, City, Waris Khan, Cantt and Chontra police on the directive of City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan conducted raids and rounded up four POs and three CAs namely Khair ul Bashar, Farooq Ahmed, Qasier, Saghir, Qadir, Akbar and Amir.