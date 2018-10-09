Share:

MOSCOW - Almost 40 percent of Iranians believe that the United States was involved in the organization of the September terrorist attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, local media reported on Monday, citing a recent poll.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, the poll, conducted by the Iranian Students Polling Agency, showed that 38.9 percent of those surveyed believed that the United States supported the Ahvaz attack, while 28.4 percent of the respondents held the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) responsible. A total of 26.5 percent of those interviewed tend to blame Saudi Arabia and its allies, while 23 percent believe that Israel is behind the attack, and 13 percent feel that separatist groups were involved.

A total of 1,281 people aged 18 and above were interviewed from September 24 to September 25. They could pick more than just one option.

On September 22, armed gunmen opened fire at a military parade, commemorating the 38th anniversary of the start of the Iran-Iraq war, in Ahvaz, killing at least 29 people and injuring at least 70 others. While the Iranian government holds "regional terror sponsors and their US masters" accountable for the attack, the anti-government organization Ahvaz National Resistance and the Islamic State have both claimed responsibility.