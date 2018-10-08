Share:

LONDON:- US social media giant Facebook’s British tax bill tripled to £15.8 million ($21 million, 18 million euros) last year, according to a company filing. The bill compared with £5.1 million in 2016, Facebook’s British division revealed in an official document lodged last week. Media reported however that Facebook UK’s net tax bill for 2017 will stand at £7.4 million, due to a tax relief credit of more than £8.4 million on employee stock awards. Facebook UK’s revenues meanwhile swelled by 50 percent to £1.26 billion last year compared with 2016. But pre-tax profits increased by just seven percent to £62.7 million.