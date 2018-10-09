Share:

Rawalpindi - Police in its crackdown against kite sellers have arrested 7 dealers and seized a total of 1949 kites with 62 kite flying string rolls from the possession of the accused, informed a police spokesman on Monday. Police launched a crackdown against kite sellers following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, he said. Separate cases were registered under 4-Dangerious Kite Flying Act against the accused, he said. According to him, Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni officials have raided in areas of Dhoke Lakhan, Chakri Road and in Bank Colony and arrested Azan Tariq, Yasir Mehmood and Falak Naz and recovered 670 kites and 8 metal twine rolls from their possession.

All the accused were locked up in the police station and cases were registered under the Dangerous Kite Flying Act against them, he said. Similarly, a team of PS Westridge carried out a raid in Allahabad and nabbed Muhammad Haris on charges of selling kites and twines. Police seized 505 kites and 24 twine rolls, he said. In Chishtiabad, officials of PS Naseerabad also rounded up Abdul Rehman and recovered 600 kites and 20 string rolls from him, the spokesman said. He added, Race Course police, on a tip off, conducted a raid in Kausar Street and arrested Javed Khan for selling kites and twines despite a ban on Kite selling. Police recovered 500 kites and 3 strings from his possession.

Muhammad Bashir was arrested by Taxila police with 57 kites and 4 strings during an action in Ahmed Nagar. Saddar Wah police also detained Abid Khan and recovered 22 kites and 3 metal twines from his custody. On the other hand, unknown auto thieves stole two motorcycles (RIP-8164 and RIK-5961) from limits of Police Stations City and Saddar Bairooni. Police registered cases against the auto theft gangs upon complaints of the victims.