SAHIWAL-A meeting to review the ongoing anti-encroachment drive was held here under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Zamman Wattoo. The DC was briefed about the progress on the anti-encroachment operation at UC-10 and plantation drive. The DC directed the heads of all the departments and the CEO Education to devise a plan for the second phase of tree plantation drive. The DC directed that the revenue officials would also take part in the clean-up drive. He ordered the revenue officers to produce the FIRs registered against the illegal occupants.

The meeting was attended by ADC (F&P), DD (LG&CD), DD (Development), AC Sahiwal, CEO (Education), CEO DHA, DFO, and heads of all the departments concerned.