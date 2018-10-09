Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that scope of the National Testing System (NTS) will be widened and hiring in the police and and revenue department will be made through the system.

Addressing as part of campaign for PML-N candidate in constituency-2 at Hajirah, Danna Pothi, Pappenar and other areas, the AJK PM said government was focusing on merit. He added that first time in the state’s history regular appointments on gazetted posts in government departments are being made through a foolproof system.

He said his government was also paying heed to communication sector. 543-kilometer-long roads are being constructed while 290 km link roads would be completed during the current year. He said the government intended to keep Rs22 crore for each constituency in the next three years for the construction and development and completing ongoing developmental projects. He said emergency services in health sector on all district headquarters are being managed successfully. Haider said that government was taking necessary measures to meet the shortage of staff in educational institutions and other departments of the state.

“People of Poonch struggled hard for democratic system and right of franchise. PML-N in AJK put in greater efforts to bring about certain fruitful changes including 13th amendment in provisional act 74, increase in national financial award from 2.2 to 3.6 getting the development budget doubled by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif” he maintained.

Mr Haider urged the people of Hajirah to vote for PML-N candidate to materialise the dream of late KB Khan of development of his areas. He said it is absolutely in the interest of the people to vote to the grandson of late Khan so that government can complete all the ongoing developmental projects and schemes in time in the area. He said his government’s performance for the people is better than all other past governments and assured that the tempo of progress would be maintained.

Later, the premier went to offer prayer at the mazar of Maqbool Hussain, martyred soldier of armed forces. He expressed sympathy with his family and assured construction of a memorial in memory of the martyred. He also promised that metalled road would be constructed up to the house of the shaheed.