KARACHI (PR) - Alkaram launched its 42nd store in Pakistan on the 6th of October 2018 on MM Alam Road, Lahore.This will be the 5th AK studio store to open in Lahore.

Alkaram has proved itself for more than 30 years after which it launched its first AK Studio outlet in 2011 and since then it has vowed to dress women of every age and size in Pakistan in the most fashionably elegant way possible. To-date it is one of the most affordable fashion brands in the industry.