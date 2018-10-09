Share:

KARACHI - The new spell of target killing claims another cop life here in the remits of New Karachi police station on Monday.

A 42-year-old Syed Ahmed Abbas Rizvi, son of Syed Ghazanfar Mehdi, was shot dead near to his residence located close to the Imambargah Karwan-e-Hyderi at Sector 11-D within the remits of New Karachi police station. Police quoted Victim’s father who was accompanied by a victim when the incident took place said that they had just returned to their home after withdrawing pension from a bank when the two armed assailants intercepted the motorbike and sprayed bullets.

Extra contingent of police and Rangers reached the site following the incident and inquired about the incident. New Karachi SHO Majid Korai said that the investigations are in preliminary level as the police was busy in funeral and burial process of the victim but the police was also investigating the case on different angles including sectarian and police killing.

Experts from the Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department Raja Omar Khattab and Mazhar Mashwani also reached the site following the incident and inquired about the incident. They said that they were investigating the case from different angles but they suspected that the killing apparently took place as the victim was Shia policeman while nothing could say exactly until the investigation completed.

The police investigators were also trying to establish the link between the targeted killing of a traffic police official on Super Highway, a Shia man targeted killing in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and New Karachi’s cop killing. Hizbul Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the banned militant outfit – Jamaatul Ahrar had earlier claimed the responsibility of the traffic police official killing has also claimed the responsibility of the killing of a cop in New Karachi.

The victim’s body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his heirs for burial process. His funeral prayers were offered at DIG West office which besides his family members and relatives, was also attended by large number of senior police officials including Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh.

Deceased was later laid to rest at Shah Muhammad graveyard. IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took a notice and sought a detailed report over the incident from DIG West and ordered to arrest the suspects involved on immediate basis.

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen also condemned the incident and termed it an incident of sectarian based targeted killing. “The target killings of Shia policemen is a question mark on the national action plan,” says MWM leader Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi. “The sleeper cells of the banned militant outfits are posing threats in a city.” No case has been registered till the filing of this news story.