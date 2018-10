Share:

NOORPUR THAL-The tehsil administration has launched a grand operation against encroachments in the city. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Khushab Nadeem Abbas, a team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik and Chief Officer Malik Muhammad Azam has started a grand operation against encroachments at Kashmir Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, Hashmi Chowk, Jharkil Chowk, Palauwan Chowk, Katimar Noorpur Chowk and Main Bazaar.