Lahore is raising the political temperature of the country once again. Some three weeks after his release Mian Nawaz Sharif has already resumed his political activities. Nawaz has already chaired an emergency meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Indeed, the sudden arrest of the younger Sharif has forced the elder one to take charge of his party activities one more time. The focus of the meeting will be on strategising for political battles post-Shahbaz arrest. It will be a test of Nawaz Sharif’s political acumen and his ability to charm the opposition.

The supreme leader of PML-N is yet to come out of hot waters. His verdict is only suspended, and his appeals are yet to be decided; nevertheless, Nawaz’s re-emergence on the political battlefield can change the political scenario of the country. With the by-elections around the corner and Nawaz’s resumption of his party’s leadership and his presence during campaigning will boost party’s morale. The chances are that his presence may affect the party’s performance in the elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is still trying to bring things under its control in its government. PTI’s haphazardness is something that the elder Sharif can cash on in the by-elections.

Nevertheless, what remains to be seen is the stance Nawaz Sharif will take following his incarceration: Will it be the fire and brimstone Nawaz of the not-so-recent past or a more subdued and a cautious one? The party has certainly been incensed an on the offensive after the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, and with several swords dangling over their heads many would urge caution. But recent event may leave him no other choice to continue the battle and fight the case in “people’s court”. However, Nawaz needs to take some time for deliberation over the modus operandi of his fight, as his actions here will set the PML-N’s tone for the rest of the term.