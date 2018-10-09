Share:

Anwarullah Khan

BAJAUR - Elders, political and social activists and religious leaders in Bajaur tribal district announced to resolve all personal disputes through joint efforts.

They made the decision while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the resolution of a dispute between two groups in Khar on Monday.

People from various walks of life including tribal elders, leaders of several political parties and religious leaders attended the ceremony held to resolve the enmity of between the families of JUI-F local leader Haji Said Badshah and PML-Q local chapter president Haji Amanaullah Khan which had been persisting for last several years.

PTI MNA Gul Dad Khan, former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor Eng Shaukatullah Khan and former lawmaker Akhunzada Chattan were in attendance.

The speakers welcomed the reconciliation between the two families through peaceful means and said that dialogue was the best and durable way to resolve disputes in the region.

They called for strengthening the Jirga system in the district as it was the most effective and swift source in resolving all sorts of disputes among the people.

They urged the local administration to include only professional, honest and committed persons in the jirga in order to restore the people’s trust.

The speakers have highlighted the drawbacks of personal enmities and clashes in the district and said that disputes were not only causing nervousness to the rival families, but also disturbing the pace and socio-economic situation of the entire district as well.

According to them, intolerance, ignorance and lack of patience among the people was the main cause of personal disputes in the district.