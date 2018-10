Share:

QUETTA:- The provincial cabinet of Balochistan was expanded on Monday after two more ministers took their oath in a ceremony held here at Governor House. Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai administered the oath. Two more ministers included into the provincial cabinet of Balochistan are Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) MPA Muhammad Khan Utmankhel and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Umer Jamali.–APP