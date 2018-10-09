Share:

LAHORE - The government’s decision to ban 18 international NGOs involved in suspicious and dubious activities has been widely welcomed by all sections of the society in the country.

Nasir Hameed Khan, former Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the ban on 18 International NGOs and said that it was a good move on part of the government because these foreign funded bodies under the cover of humanitarian work were working against the interests of Pakistan and sowing seeds of discord and dissensions in the country.

Another prominent businessman who works in the garment industry, expressing his views on the subject, remarked that many INGOs are engaged in propagating foreign ideologies contrary to our culture and ideology. They should all be asked to leave the country without further loss of time.

A teacher of Punjab University Syed N Ahmed said that it was a long awaited move taken in the larger interest of the country. He added that pressure would come from various lobbies abroad to rescind the decision but the government should remain firm in its stand. There should be no compromise on national interests.