Share:

SARGODHA-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced 1st year examination results. According to the controller of examination, the overall result remained 51.15 percent.

As per details, a total of 51,892 students comprising male and female candidates had appeared in the examination out of which 26,543 remained successful.

The BISE sources added that the passing percentage of male students was 43.89; the passing percentage of female students was 58.61. Candidates will submit application forms for rechecking of their answer sheets till 23rd October.