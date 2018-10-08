Share:

LOS ANGELES-Chris Cornell’s family have unveiled a statue in his honour in his hometown of Seattle. Chris Cornell’s family have unveiled a statue in his honour.

The Soundgarden singer - who sadly took his own life in May 2017 - was hailed as the ‘’voice of a generation’’ by his widow Vicky at a ceremony as she joined their children to reveal artist Nick Marra’s life-sized bronze sculpture at Seattle’s MoPOP Museum on Sunday (07.10.18). Hailing Chris as a ‘’beautiful, powerful, incomparable’’ source of light, she said: ‘’He was the voice of a generation, and an artist that continues to draw us closer together, forever.’’

She also took the time to thank those assembled for their support and the city’s ‘’loudest love’’. She said: ‘’I thank you for embracing and loving Chris so deeply. Thank you, Seattle, for the support and loudest love.’’

The couple’s children, Christopher, Toni, and Lily, then pulled back a curtain to reveal the six foot statue, which depicted the Soundgarden frontman wearing a leather jacket and dog tags and wielding a Gibson guitar. Vicky herself had commissioned the statue and said it was her gift to ‘’the tight-knit community that gave him his start.’’

Jasen Emmons, Artistic Director of MoPOP felt the drizzly weather was appropriate for the ceremony.

He said: ‘’The clouds tonight somehow feel right for someone who brought us so much dark, beautiful music.’’

And the ‘Black Home Sun’ rocker’s philanthropic partner Trevor Nielsen said: ‘’Chris is here in this mist with us today.’’

Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron also attended the unveiling ceremony, which was preceded by an hour-long screening of a 2013 concert from the group inside the facility’s Sky Church.

Guest books were also on hand for fans to leave memories and tributes, and the museum also revealed a new addition to their collection.

Visitors to MoPOP will now be able to see one of the Audioslave singer’s tour outfits, complete with leather jacket and some Soundgarden lyrics.