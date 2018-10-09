Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Clean and Green Punjab campaign has been started in Gujranwala. Commissioner Asadullah Faiz, Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warriach, RPO Shahid Hanif and other officers planted saplings in QDPS and also held a seminar and rally in this regard. Commissioner Asadullah Faiz, MPA Shaheen Raza and other speakers highlighted the importance of cleanliness and tree plantation. The commissioner said that besides tree plantation and cleanliness campaign, anti-encroachment operation was also being carried out by the administration throughout the region. He said no one would be allowed to occupy the state land and all illegal constructions would be removed during the campaign. He urged upon the citizens to cooperate with the administration teams so that Gujranwala City become a neat, clean, and green city.

SHOPS DEMOLISHED

The anti-encroachment teams have demolished 40 shops during an operation on GT Road on Monday. On the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration carried out an operation against the illegal constructions in the district and on Monday, the anti-encroachment teams demolished 40 shops at Bank Square GT Road by using heavy machinery.

Commissioner Asadullah Faiz and Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Tariq Warriach supervised the operation, and directed the anti-encroachment staff to intensify the operation in the upcoming days.