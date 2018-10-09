Share:

KHANEWAL-The students of Govt Boys Degree College, Sarai Sidhu called off protest and strike when the administration finally agreed to shift them in the newly-built college building. According to detail, the students had been demanding the college authorities to allow them sit in newly constructed college building. But the principal was of the view that Khanewal Buildings Department did not fully facilitated and completed the building, and therefore they could not be allowed to sit in their.

The students were of the view that they were forced to study in just two rooms of adjacent school for last three years and were feeling detained in the name of college. Thus the official tussle between the college and Buildings Department resulted in tension and provoked students who opted the conventional way to protest. They blocked road and erected hurdles on city roads compelling civil administration to visit and inspect the situation with own eyes.

Thus the police and civil administration took time from students. Meantime, Director Colleges Multan intervened and called an emergency meeting in which Principal AD Harraj failed to defend his act and was directed to shift to the new college complex without waiting for auxiliaries and missing items to cause ease for the students in a remote area like Sarai Sidhu. Later, students raised slogans in jubilation and thanked Director Colleges Multan.