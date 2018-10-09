Share:

LAHORE - A college student went missing under mysterious circumstances in the cantonment area, police said on Monday.

Resident of Cavalry Ground, Huzaifa Azhar, went to a local market to buy some books on Sunday evening but he did not return. According to the family, they tried to contact Azhar but his mobile phone was switched off.

Father of the victim told the police that unidentified gunmen abducted his son shortly after he left home on Sunday evening. The whereabouts of the boy were not clear till late Monday night. The police were investigating the incident.