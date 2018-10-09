Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has imposed ban on allotment and conversion of industrial land into commercial and directed chief secretary to put up a policy to the cabinet for further discussion and approval.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding commercialisation of industrial plots at SITE Karachi on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Industries Haleem Shaikh, MD SITE and other concerned officers.

It was pointed out that land measuring 152 acre of SITE was allotted for Cinema-three acres, banks - 4 acres, CNG stations -23 acres, godowns - 40 acres, hotels - three acres, offices and showrooms - 40 acres, petrol pumps - 26 acres, shopping center - one acre, post office one acre, shops- seven acres, weighbridge - two acres and workshops two acres.

The chief minister was told that the allotment was being made by the board of the SITE comprising nine government and 60 tenants/industrialists. The allotment is legal but the plots were meant for industrial purposes, therefore they cannot be allotted for commercial or other purposes.

The chief minister was also informed that the plots measuring 153 acres were converted into commercial plots illegally. They include 13 acres for banks, 15 for CNG stations, nine for dogowns, 73 acres for showrooms, 19 petrol pumps, six for shopping centres, five for shops, 11 for weighbridge, one for school and one acre for workshop.

Murad said that no doubt the SITE area was established for industrial purposes but it was being converted into commercial which was illegal.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to put up the matter to the provincial cabinet and with immediate effect impose complete ban on allotment and conversion of the plots.