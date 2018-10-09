Share:

ISLAMABAD - Procurement of consultancy services and main works on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams are on fast track and the construction of both dams will commence in 2019.

This was stated by Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) while briefing Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda visited Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Camp Office in Islamabad Monday. Chairman WAPDAbriefed the federal minister about the water situation in Pakistan and WAPDA projects in water and hydropower sectors.

Highlighting the various factors behind the looming water crisis in Pakistan, Chairman WAPDA underlined the need to make concerted efforts towards addressing the issue of water shortage in the country.

He emphasized on the fact that construction of new dams and adopting efficient water management means is the way forward. Giving a rundown of the measures taken by WAPDA in view of the Supreme Court’s historic decision for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, the federal minister was apprised that procurement of consultancy services and main works is on fast track and the construction of both dams will commence in 2019.

In addition to the recently completed WAPDA projects, the federal minister was also informed about the ongoing water and hydropower projects to include Dasu and Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project, Kurram Tangi Dam,Nai Gaj Dam etc.

A review of the ready for construction projects including Kachhi Canal Phase-II and III, Kurram Tangi Dam, Tarbela 5th Extension, Harpo and Bunji Hydropower projects was also presented.

Highlighting the need of developing the water and hydropower resources for economic development and social uplift of the country, the federal minister said that the government is committed to construct water and hydropower projects in order to improve water availability for domestic, industrial and agricultural sectors while adding low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid.

The federal minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of WAPDA and emphasized on the need to keep working with the same dedication for timely completion of ongoing projects for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.