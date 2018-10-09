Share:

SIALKOT-A gang of 14 armed men, several of them wearing police uniforms, looted cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs2 million in four house robberies at Raypur-Uggoki village, Sambrial tehsil here the other night.

Locals including Tahir Zaman, M Ashraf, Mudassir, Kabir, Tanveer Meharban, and Shani Maseeh told The Nation that the bandits, several of them were wearing police uniforms, barged into four houses. The accused held hostage all the people in the houses and made off with cash and other valuables. Uggoki police registered a case (475/2018) under section 395 PPC on the report of a victim, Tahir Zaman.

Later, Tahir Zaman told the newsmen that the Uggoki police changed the nature and text of the FIR. He said that there were total 14 dacoits, but the police mentioned only seven to eight accused in the FIR. He said that several dacoits were wearing police uniforms, but the Uggoki police did not mention police uniforms in the FIR.

Tahir Zaman added, “We have mentioned the total number of the accused as 14, but the local police officials said that reduce the number of the accused if you want to get the accused arrested at the earliest.” He accused that the Uggoki police had changed the nature of the case and text of the FIR as well. He urged the Inspector General of Police Punjab M Tahir, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Shahid Hanif and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani to look into the matter and ensure early arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, three unknown armed dacoits looted Rs200,000 at gunpoint from a bakery shop located along the GT Road, Sambrial City. Police registered a case.

Police raided a local marriage hall and arrested seven suspected gamblers near Begowala village, Sambrial tehsil on Monday. Police put accused including Naveed, Imran, Farooq, Nasir, Iqbal, Abdullah, and Bashir behind the bars after registering a case against them. Further investigation was underway.

ROAD ACCIDENT: Two persons were killed while one was injured seriously in a fatal road accident near Baab-e-Sialkot on main Daska-Sialkot Road on Monday.

According to a police source, a tractor-trolley overloaded with bricks badly hit a car, killing two persons Asif Tanveer (40), a resident of Chiniot, and Manzur Hassan (35), a resident of Jhang, on the spot. While, their third companion Ghulam Abbas (40) sustained serious head injuries.

Rescuer of Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted the injured and dead bodies to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital for medication and autopsy. Police registered a case against the driver of the tractor-trolley who fled from the scene.

It is to be noted that the vehicles’ overloading goes unchecked in Sialkot district which causes fatal accidents. On Sunday, an overloaded tractor-trolley had killed Sialkot city based two cousins-Haider Shakeel and Sagheer-by hitting the vehicle they were in on main Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road near Begowala, Sambrial.