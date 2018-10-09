Share:

LAHORE - Dacoits on Monday shot at and wounded a 24-year-old man in the Sabzazar police precincts and fled after snatching cash and mobile phone, police sources claimed.

Gunmen riding on motorcycles also robbed motorists and passersby in different parts of the metropolis and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables.

According to police sources, two motorcyclists equipped with pistols stopped Shaharyar in the limits of Sabzazar police and demanded cash and valuables at gunpoint. As Shaharyar tried to offer resistance, one of the bandits opened straight fire on him. As a result, he received bullet wounds and fell on the ground. The bandits collected cash and mobile phone from the victim and fled on their two-wheeler. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped.

A petrol-pump manager riding on a motorcycle was going to deposit cash at a nearby bank when he was intercepted by three gunmen on a busy road in the Manga Mandi police area. The robbers held him up at gunpoint and fled after snatching two million rupees. The police were investigating the incident.

Two motorcyclists held up Shahzad at gunpoint in the limits of Hydyara police precincts. He was deprived of Rs 48,000 and a mobile phone.