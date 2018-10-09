Share:

CHITRAL-Water has been supplied to different localities in the Chitral town and its adjacent areas mainly from the Golen valley but most of the water gets wasted due to damaged pipelines.

Substandard pipes have been used in the supply network and poor workmanship. As a result, the residents face an acute shortage of water.

Despite repeated protests by the local people, no action has so far been taken either to plug the leakages or punish officials of the Public Health Engineering Department for using poor quality pipes.