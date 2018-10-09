Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dr Muhammad Amjad has resigned as All Pakistan Muslim League chairman and has also given up basic membership of the party.

According to the party spokesman, Dr Amjad submitted his resignation to patron-in-chief of the party Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai on Sunday.

Dr Amjad had submitted resignation to the party’s central executive committee on September 30 but the CEC members had not accepted the same and deferred the matter.

Dr Amjad did not cite any reason for his resignation from the party’s chairmanship and basic membership but insiders in the party said that he was not happy over Musharraf’s decision to stay out of the country and avoid facing pending cases including the high treason case against him in Pakistan.

These sources said that Dr Amjad was of the view that as the cases against Gen (R) Musharraf were politically motivated so he should return back and fight these out in the courts of law.

But as he saw that even in the face of Supreme Court’s concessions and direction against his arrest on landing back in the country. However, he decided to quit the party when Musharraf decided to stay out of the country, the sources said.