MULTAN-Speakers at an international conference pointed out on Monday environmental changes posed serious challenges to the agriculture, adding that Pakistan may face a crisis if immediate steps were not taken to cope with climate change.

The two-day moot title International Conference on Climate Smart Agriculture was organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) and 10 scientists from seven different countries participated in it. The agricultural scientists will present over 70 research articles during the conference. The proceedings were kicked off by the provincial minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that the agriculture in Pakistan was faced with multiple issues. “Especially water scarcity and climate change are two the biggest challenges being faced by our agriculture. The losses caused by these two reasons are huge,” he added. He hoped that the events like the climate change conference would help the scientists and farmers chalk out their line of action to cope with challenges posed to agriculture by the environmental changes. He hoped that the conference would also pave way for making a better agriculture policy.

Vice Chancellor of MNSUAM Prof. Dr. Asif Ali said that the varsity was focused on finding out solutions to the problems being faced by the agriculture due to climate change. He added that over 70 research articles would be presented during the conference and recommendations would be presented to policy making institutions, scientists and farmers in light of research.

The conference was attended by the representatives from different agricultural institutions, universities, research institutes and students.

STATE LAND WORTH RS10B RECOVERED: The district anti-encroachment task force has got vacated over 57 kanal state land worth over Rs10 billion from illegal occupants.

The task force led by the Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik took action against the illegal occupants and demolished shops and a gymnasium allegedly constructed in the premises of MCC ground illegally. The land has been handed over to the Sports Department. The operation continued for six hours and the team recovered illegal drugs, injections and other banned objects from the building. The team also got registered a case against the contractor of the gym namely Nauman Wahid.

Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner said that Green and Clean Multan drive had been launched to beautify Multan and a crackdown against illegal occupants of state land was underway for the last one week. He added that the lease agreement of MCC Cricket Ground had expired in 1975 and since then it was under occupation of illegal occupants who used the ground and its land for commercial purposes. He declared that the ground would be restored in its real form. He confirmed that sex drugs and injections were recovered from the gym which had been given to the drug control team.