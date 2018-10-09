Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the government had nothing to do with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that the case against Shehbaz Sharif was registered in 2017 when PML-N was in power at the centre and he himself was the chief minister of Punjab. He said inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif was not done at the request of PTI. “Similarly, his arrest took place due to NAB investigation and not due to the PTI,” he said.

The minister said that around 77 suspicious accounts had been identified from where fake transactions were being done adding that people of Pakistan knew who was doing such transactions.

“Everyone knows that money laundering is being done. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a clear stance on that. We will bring back the stolen money besides bringing reforms in the institutions as without it the country will not move forward."

He said had NAB been under the prime minister's control then half of those, who were delivering speeches would have been facing remands before the judges. “The PTI was, is and will remain a revolutionary party,” he said adding that for staging protest on a container, character, support of workers and that of masses was required but the opposition lacked all that.

Referring to Khan’s statement regarding accountability of those who had looted the country, he said opposition had become furious on that (statement). He said that no case was registered by the PTI government with the NAB against anyone. “Our own sitting minister resigned when a case was registered against him in the NAB. He did not say injustice had been done to him,” he added.

He said that those who had appointed Saifur Rehman as NAB chairman and who had been asking the then judges as how much sentence should be given to the individuals, were now trying to educate the PTI how to behave. “Don’t try to teach us. We will neither victimize anyone nor are in its favour. But despite all your hue and cry the accountability will continue,” he added.

He said in the past ten years Pakistan’s loan had soared from Rs 6,000 billion rupees to 30,000 billion rupees adding that someone should be responsible for such a huge debt increase. He said that the institutions including the PIA, Steel Mills, Water and Power Division could not remain safe from corruption.

Fawad said that people had voted Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf to power and now they were expecting a change from it. He said the powerful plunderers would be brought to task.

To a question he said that being the head of the government, Prime Minister would hold meetings with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff, Chairman NAB and all other related people.

He said that institutions had their own jurisdiction and they were working under that, and added, NAB was an independent institution and prime minister could not dictate it, however he could hold meetings with the chairman NAB.

To another question regarding influence of Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest on by-elections, he said that the case was there against him even before the general election, but the Election Commission of Pakistan at that time said that the proceedings on it should not be held before the general election, although principally it was not correct.

He said the PTI would sweep the by-elections and after that local body elections would be held. Commenting upon the attitude of opposition he said that it was disconnected with the masses as they (masses) wanted accountability at this time, while it was opposing that. “Opposition becomes worried when we talk about accountability of looters and plunderers.”

He said the austerity policy of the PTI government had saved around 300 billion rupees. Giving examples for that, he said that when PTI came into power Rs5.8 million were being spent on Chief Minister House Punjab every month, but now that expenditure had reduced to Rs800,000 to Rs1,000,000.

He said around Rs600 to Rs700 million were being spent on Prime Minister House annually, but now its per month expenditure stood at around Rs 800,000 to Rs1,000,000.

Similarly, the expenditure of governor houses and vehicles of PM House had been significantly reduced, he said and added, the historic measures taken by the government would bring a good news for the people of Pakistan in the next three to six months.