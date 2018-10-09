Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan's top-notch grappler M Inam created history in wrestling by winning a gold medal in World Championship of Beach Wrestling at Sarigerme, Turkey.

Inam stamped his supremacy in -90kgs free style final against his Georgian opponent with a rousing display of all-round performance, said the information made available by the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) here on Monday. In his remarkable endeavours en-route to gold winning feat, Inam defeated Romania, Ukraine and Greece wrestlers by maintaining a winning streak.

Meanwhile, PWF chairman Syed Aqil Shah congratulated Inam for achieving what no one ever achieved for the country. "The PWF management has made utmost efforts to promote wrestling and Inam's gold medal winning performance is outcome of years of dedication.”