Islamabad - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said New Delhi has always been averse to third-party mediators for resolution of disputes between Pakistan and India.

India backtracked on a proposed meeting of foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the UNGA session owing to political pressures at home, he told reporters here.

He said the war inflicted by the United States in Afghanistan has failed to achieve peace in 17 years.

The foreign minister added that the world community has now come to the realisation that dialogue and not force is the way forward for Afghanistan peace. Qureshi said the government would not engage in a political witch hunt when asked about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest. He said that the country had been mercilessly plundered during the PML-N tenure.

The PTI leader said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution.