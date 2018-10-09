Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Region beat Fata by 5 wickets on D/L method in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-Day 2018-19 Pool-A match played here at Diamond Ground on Monday.

Batting first, Islamabad posted 281-9 in 50 overs. Fahad Iqbal slammed 83, Farman Ullah 63 and M Nadeem 32. Naseer Akram bagged 3-59 and Abdul Rauf 2-68. In reply, Fata could score 186-5 in 35.3 overs with Fazal ur Rehman scoring 60, Rehan Afridi 47 and Asad Afridi unbeaten 46. M Arsal took 2-40.

At KRL Stadium, KRL beat HBL by 9 runs on D/L method. HBL posted 320-7 in 50 overs with Abid Ali hammering 91, Sajjad Ali 63, Zohaib Khan 51 and Imran Farhat 33. Nauman Ali took 2-30 and Sameen Gul 2-74. In reply, KRL could score 155-1 in 28 overs. Arsalan Bajwa made match-winning unbeaten 90.

In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, unbeaten 97 by Test-discard Salman Butt helped Wapda beat ZTBL by 5 runs on D/L method. ZTBL were all out for 263 in 49.4 overs. Shahrukh Ali struck 52 and Shakeel Ansar 37. Mansoor Amjad claimed 3-44 and Ehsan Adil 2-59. In reply, Wapda could score 189-5 in 38 overs. Salman Butt hit unbeaten 97. M Ali bagged 2-31. At Marghazar Ground, SSGCL thrashed PTV by 7 wickets. PTV could score 237 all out in 48.4 overs with Saud Shakil striking 54, Ali Khan 38 and Abdul Razzaq 38. Usman Shinwari took 3-39, Zia ul Haq 2-38 and M Irfan 2-59. In reply, SSGCL made 238-3 in 37.5 overs. Owais Zia slammed unbeaten 108, Sami Aslam 48 and Fawad Alam 37.