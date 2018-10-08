Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber has reportedly agreed to pay $100,000 a month for a new mansion in Los Angeles.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker may have a wedding coming up that he needs to cough up for, but that hasn’t stopped him from splashing out on a new home as he has reportedly signed a lease for a 6,000 square foot house in San Fernando Valley.

According to TMZ.com, the home, which has lake-front views, comes with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is decorated in a Mediterranean-style. The 24-year-old pop star opted to rent because he wanted to have a home for when he and his soon-to-be wife Hailey Baldwin are in California for work, but he doesn’t feel ready to splash out on a permanent abode just yet. The couple got engaged in July after Justin whisked the 21-year-old model off to the Caribbean on a romantic mini-break and Hailey has admitted the summer they spent together was the ‘’most adventurous thing’’ she’s ever done. She said recently: ‘’My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I’ve been traveling all over.

For me, being adventurous is flying by the seat of my pants, which isn’t something I’m normally comfortable with, but I’ve been doing it for the last few months. Just traveling, and it’s so fun to be able to pick up and do things. Well, I got engaged! I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.’’

Ever since their engagement was announced, fans have been speculating whether the pair have already tied the knot, but Hailey took to her Instagram account shortly afterwards to confirm that they are not married ‘’yet.’’

She said: ‘’I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!’’

However, days later her uncle Alec Baldwin claimed his niece and the ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker ‘’just went off’’ and got married.

He said: ‘’They just went off and got married and I don’t know what the deal is. We text Hailey every now and then. We met him one time.’’