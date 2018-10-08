Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Katy Perry has praised Orlando Bloom as a ‘’great anchor’’ in her life and she is thankful he feels free to ‘’call her out’’ if she’s ‘’being cuckoo’’. The ‘Firework’ hitmaker is grateful her boyfriend provides her with stability and isn’t afraid to let her know when she’s being ‘’cuckoo’’. She said of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ star: ‘’[He’s] a great anchor.’’ She added in an interview with Footwear News magazine: ‘’For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I’m being cuckoo.’’

The 33-year-old singer has spent the last year trying to focus on her mental health and emotional well being. She said: ‘’I’ve been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded.’’ And after 10 years in the spotlight, the ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ hitmaker is planning to take some time out to ‘’chill’’ as she thinks she’s now in a position where she no longer has to try and ‘’prove’’ herself. She said: ‘’I’m not going to go straight into making another record. ‘’I feel like I’ve done a lot. I feel like I’ve rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I’m very grateful for that. I love making music, I love writing. ‘’But I don’t feel like I’m a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I’m an artist. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling.’’ It was recently claimed 41-year-old Orlando is planning to propose to Katy. A source said recently: ‘’Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future. Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful! He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it. They both seem very happy.’’