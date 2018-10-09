Share:

KARACHI - President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Junaid Esmail Makda has urged the government to simplify the filing procedures by restoring the previous form for filing income tax (IT) returns as all taxpayers and practitioners are well-acquainted with the previous version. The new form for submitting IT returns is complicated and difficult for the taxpayers, observed Makda in his letter addressed to Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar, said a KCCI statement on Monday.

KCCI President, however, appreciated the government's decision to extend the last date for filing IT returns till November 30, 2018. He was of the opinion that the restoration of previous form, which was agreed upon after great deliberations, would surely give a boost to number of taxpayers on the active taxpayers list.

The newly introduced form is likely to be counterproductive to the present government's efforts to enhance tax base of the country, he maintained.