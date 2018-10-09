Share:

KASUR-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar has been released from jail by paying a fine of Rs200,000.

He was caught hunting rabbits in Kasur. Punjab Wildlife Department after getting conscious of the illegal hunting raided and nabbed the former governor along with 25 accomplices.

All of them were transferred to Sadar Police station where the fine was imposed. Later they were released after paying the mentioned amount. Illegal hunting is banned in Pakistan keeping in view the number of endangered species. As a matter of fact, people with influence find it an exciting activity to pass time. NNI

