Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kylie Minogue has axed shows in Dublin and Belfast due to illness, but she promised to make it up to fans after falling ill with a throat infection.

The ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ hitmaker has apologised to her fans on social media after being unable to perform the dates on her European tour after falling ill with a throat infection. Sharing the sad news on Instagram, she wrote: ‘’Lovers I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

‘’I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain.’’

However, the 50-year-old star has vowed to make it up to her fans, and revealed that details for the postponed concerts are on the way.

She continued: ‘’I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!) We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow.

‘’I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding.’’

The cancelled shows mean Kylie will have a chance to rest and recover now, with the tour not set to continue until November when she heads to mainland Europe with shows in Luxembourg, Belgium, France and Switzerland, before moving on to Italy, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Australian pop superstar - who went down the country route on her latest LP ‘Golden’ - recently revealed she’d love to work with producer Mark Ronson.

She said: ‘’I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

‘’There’s actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

‘’It’s full-on, full-tilt, so that’s where I would go at this point.’’

When asked who she would like to work with on a disco project, she replied: ‘’Mark Ronson I love, of course. He is one of many I’m interested in.’’